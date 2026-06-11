Alexandria Williams serves as Program Director of 90.7 WVAS-FM, bringing a passion for broadcasting, community engagement, and media excellence to the station. A proud graduate of Alabama State University, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communications with a concentration in Radio and Television in 2024.

Alexandria's journey with WVAS began as an intern, where she quickly developed a strong understanding of radio operations, programming, promotions, and audience engagement. Through hard work, determination, and a commitment to professional growth, she advanced within the organization and now leads many of the station's programming and operational initiatives.

Known for her strong work ethic and collaborative leadership style, Alex is dedicated to preserving the rich legacy of WVAS while positioning the station for future success. She is committed to enhancing programming, strengthening community partnerships, increasing listener engagement, and creating valuable opportunities for students pursuing careers in broadcasting and media.

As Program Director, Alexandria's vision is to make a positive and lasting impact on WVAS by embracing innovation, fostering excellence, and ensuring the station continues to serve as a trusted voice in the community. Her dedication to growth, service, and leadership reflects her commitment to moving WVAS forward while honoring its longstanding tradition of serving the River Region with quality programming and community-focused content.