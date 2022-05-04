Ron Carter: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The velvety sapphire of what may be the most recognizable curtains in jazz are the backdrop for this special Tiny Desk (home) concert. Dapper and distinguished in matching ties, legendary bassist Ron Carter and the members of his trio sit comfortably on the prestigious stage of The Blue Note in Manhattan. This is jazz with a capital J, complete with cocktails and "Candlelight." The first tune in this set romances us, inviting deep sighs as the lushness of the trio's intricate interplay carries us away to moments spent gazing deeply into the eyes of a lover.

Ron Carter's career spans 60 years. It includes playing with the greatest of the greats in jazz, plus film scoring, teaching, writing and numerous awards, from Grammys to a Guinness World Record as the most-recorded bassist in history. After the first song of this set ends, the soft-spoken maestro in pinstripes gives a simple introduction; then, we are treated to a taste of his mastery with a solo bass performance entitled "Blues for Tiny Desk."

Russell Malone and Donald Vega again join Carter for the final song, "Eddie's Theme." The way they share sonic space is truly a testament to the sense of community that jazz fosters. We see how they exchange glances, looking and listening as they give space and support each other musically, celebrating free expression. We are honored and delighted to join in the celebration as we wish this jazz luminary a very happy 85th birthday today. May the 4th be with you.

SET LIST

"Candlelight"

"Blues for Tiny Desk"

"Eddie's Theme"

MUSICIANS

Ron Carter: bass

Donald Vega: piano

Russell Malone: guitar

