Jazz Night in America: On the List

Updated May 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM ET

Jazz Night in America is a radio and video documentary series that goes deep on stories across the jazz diaspora. On the List shakes loose our staff's favorite new releases every month — from traditional tunes to avant-garde adventures to electronic experiments, we'll keep our ears open in order to present you with a selection of the genre's newly-mined gems. These songs represent just a small sampling of the music released by jazz artists around the world; we hope that as we share our discoveries you feel inspired to embark on your own exploration of what's new. (If you'd like to hear the music featured on Jazz Night in America, we've got that, too.)

Our favorites from April 2022:

Kurt Rosenwinkel & Jean-Paul Brodbeck, "Valse in C-Sharp Minor"

Alabaster DePlume, "Mrs. Calamari"

Gerald Clayton, "There Is Music Where You're Going My Friends"

Natalie Cressman, Ian Faquini, "Auburn Whisper"

Cameron Graves, "Sacred Spheres - Live"

Jean Carne, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, "Black Rainbows"

Rémi Panossian Trio, "BBQ"

Chris Bullock, "You're Being Followed"

Ross Pederson, Donny McCaslin, J3PO, Sam Minaie, "Sagittarius"

Otis McDonald, "Rushing"

Samora Pinderhughes, Boom Bishop, "Grief"

Salif Keita, "Oh Affa"

Tord Gustavsen, "Stream"

Tigran Hamasyan feat. Mark Turner, "All The Things You Are"

Dave Douglas, "Instrumental Angles"

Catherine Russell, "Blue and Sentimental"

Chad Fowler and Matthew Shipp, "Chapter IV"

Flora Purim, "500 Miles High"

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaeed Muhammad, Katalyst, "The Avenues"

Little Animal!, "New Moon Laughing"

Jazzanova, "Joy Road"

Gianni Brezzo, "Rising of My Mind"

Vinicius Chagas, Igor Bollos, Jonathan Vargas, Fernando Amaro, "Arca da Aliança"

Jesse Fischer, "Resilience (Recharged)"

Taut, "Willow"

Theo Croker, Gary Bartz, Kassa Overall, "Jazz is Dead"

Electric Kif, "Code Green"

The Juju Exchange, "Walk Cycle"

DOMi & JD BECK, "SMiLE"

Kind Folk, John Raymond, Alex LoRe, Colin Stranahan, Noam Wiesenberg, "Power Fall"

Gilad Hekselman, "I Didn't Know"

Ebi Soda, "Sadboys2020"

Joel Schnaper, Zephyr Avalon, J3PO, Olivia Jane, Efajemue, Jonah Levine Collective, "Smoke Signals"

Glimlip, Søren Søstrom, Soul Food Horns, "Table Talk"

