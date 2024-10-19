Frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target and supermarkets are recalled over listeria risk

Treehouse Foods, an Illinois-based manufacturer, is recalling a flurry of its frozen waffles that were sold at major supermarket chains due to listeria contamination concerns.

The company is behind dozens of various store brand frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target, Harris Teeter, Publix, Food Lion, Tops and more. The manufacturer also produces frozen waffles for brands like Kodiak Cakes, Simple Truth and Foodhold.

On Friday, TreeHouse Foods said it was voluntarily recalling some of its frozen waffle products after routine testing at one of its manufacturing facilities identified a potential listeria contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the frozen waffle items so far, the company added.

The recall is related to products sold in the U.S. and in Canada. The Food and Drug Administration and Canadian Food Inspection Agency are aware of the recall.

Listeria has been a major point of concern in the U.S. this year. A series of outbreaks — largely tied to deli meat — has killed 10 people across 19 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sept. 25. More than 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items have also been recalled as a result.

Listeria infections typically cause flu-like symptoms, like fever, headache, and fatigue. The bacteria can be especially serious and possibly fatal for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, newborns and those who are pregnant.

The most common way to get infected is by eating food contaminated with listeria. Symptoms can appear as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later, according to the CDC. Depending on the severity of the infection, some people can recover on their own, while others may need antibiotics.

TreeHouse Foods said customers should check their freezers for any products listed in the recall here. Those with recalled products should throw them out or return them to the grocery for credit.

