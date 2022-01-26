Are you worried about inflation or a falling stock market shrinking your savings?

With inflation climbing and the stock market in decline, retirees and many other people are getting hit with a double whammy.

NPR wants to know how you're being affected by falling stock values or the rising price of gas, food, and utilities.

Of course, we can't predict where the stock market is going or if inflation is here to stay, but are you concerned all this may change your plans for retirement or impact you in other ways?

Sharing your story will help reporters understand what Americans are grappling with financially right now. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

