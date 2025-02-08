'Wait Wait' for February 8, 2025: With Not My Job guest Vanessa Bayer

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Tom Papa, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Vanessa Bayer and panelists Shantira Jackson, Rachel Feinstein, and Peter Grosz Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

The Great Syrup and Avocado War; Anti-Trailer Crackdown; Lucy Gets Loose

Panel Questions

A Delicious Proposal

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about things turning green, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Vanessa Bayer celebrates SNL's 50th by answering questions about other golden anniversaries

Actor and comedian Vanessa Bayer was added to the cast of SNL in 2010 and stayed there for 7 years. Now, she's part of the comedy institution's 50th anniversary celebration. She may be a part of SNL history, but can she answer our questions about other things turning 50?

Panel Questions

High January; New York Times Finds Unexpected Paradise on Earth

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Chunky Monkey Cheeks; Starbucks Spelling Test; Rope A Dope Hero

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we know Lucy couldn't run well, what will we learn she was good at?

Copyright 2025 NPR