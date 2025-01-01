New Year's resolution ideas: 25 fun and practical goals to reach for in 2025

Can't decide on a New Year's resolution for 2025? We've got ideas!

Whether you want to stay out of debt, quit buying clothes for a whole year or finally get that tattoo you always wanted, our expert guides can help make your goals a reality.

Scroll through our list to find the perfect New Year's resolution — then click on the link to get clear, practical advice on how to achieve your objective.

This year, I want to ...

... Try something fun

... Challenge myself

... Change my perspective

... Get my life organized

... Work on my self-control

