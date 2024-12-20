From exploring the sun to the dating scene, NPR's can't-miss podcasts from 2024
2024 was an epic year for podcasts across the NPR Network. With less than two weeks left before 2025, now is the time to catch up on a few of our favorite shows and seasons of the year.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Embedded: The Black Gate - NPR
On The Media: The Harvard Plan - WNYC Radio
Extremely American - Boise State Public Radio
The Youth Development Center - NHPR
NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.
Copyright 2024 NPR