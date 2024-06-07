Fresh Air Weekend: 'Merrily We Roll Along'; MSNBC host Ali Velshi

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 1981, this Sondheim musical flopped. Now 'Merrily We Roll Along' is a hit: The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical about three friends received seven Tony nominations. We talk with director Maria Friedman, who was a friend of Sondheim's, and actor Jonathan Groff.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi chronicles his ancestors’ migrations across three continents: In his memoir, Small Acts of Courage, Velshi traces his family’s journey, from India to South Africa — where his grandfather crossed paths with Mahatma Gandhi — to Kenya, Canada and the U.S.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

