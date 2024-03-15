© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
March is Women's History Month!

This week's quiz includes typos and questionable edits (please don't fire me)

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT
What's Kate looking at?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Frederic J. BROWN/AFP; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
What's Kate looking at?

This week, Captain Obvious reigned. She (why did you assume Captain Obvious was a man?) brought us an utterly predictable presidential deathmatch and reminded us to not stare directly at the sun. A prestige film by a prestige director based on a prestige book/life swept the Oscars.

Then TikTok wasconditionally banned by an institution whose members' median age is 57.9. (Don't worry, the bill has to go through the Senate and a president.) The House should have gotten into #restocktok before making such a rash decision! If Chinese propaganda is detergent pods thunking into a clear acrylic container, we're all in.

Anyway, good luck this week!

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Arts
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.