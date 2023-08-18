What's Making Us Happy: A guide to your weekend reading and listening

This week a movie's real-life story took an upsetting turn, Netflix's DVD business decided to go out with a bang, and a film adaptation soared.

The Right Sort of Man and other books in the Sparks & Bainbridge Mystery series by Allison Montclair

/ Macmillan / Macmillan

The Sparks & Bainbridge Mystery series is a series of books by Allison Montclair — and they're all good. It begins with The Right Sort of Man, set immediately after World War II. The main characters are Gwendolyn Bainbridge, a war widow who's trying to regain custody of her son, and her friend Iris Sparks, who is basically like a codebreaker and spy during the war at Bletchley Park and who's kind of processing her PTSD. They come together because they're starting a marriage bureau called The Right Sort — and their first client gets accused of murder. The mysteries are really tight, and fun, and compelling. I listened to them all on audio, and they worked great that way, but I think they would also read really well and really fast. — Margaret Willison

The Paul F. Tompkins' episode of the Good One podcast

/ Vulture / Vulture

Writer Jesse David Fox covers stand-up comedy for Vulture. On his podcast Good One he interviews comedians about specific jokes or specific bits. If you're at all interested in the craft of stand-up comedy, comedy, or writing in general, it's a great listen. It's been going on for six years now, and he very recently got an interview with Paul F. Tompkins. They deconstruct a bit from Tompkins' 2007 album Impersonal — The Peanut Brittle Bit — and they go over the enormous range of his career. They talk about why he stepped away from stand-up in favor of improv and podcasts, and also what he's thinking about now as he's preparing to dive back into stand-up. It is a two and a half hour talk. It's somebody who has very candid thoughts and very raw, real emotions that have been thoughtfully processed into insights about the business and the creative life. — Glen Weldon

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi

/ Macmillan / Macmillan

I recently interviewed the writer John Scalzi at the National Book Festival. One of the things that I read in the run up to this conversation is his 2022 novel, The Kaiju Preservation Society, which is a science fiction adventure book. But as the title suggests, it is basically about a group of people whose job it is to go to the kind of alternate world in which Godzillas exist and take care of them. I have not always been a big science fiction reader, but I have tried really hard to be better about reading across genres. I think frequently about our friend Petra Mayer, who passed in 2021, but who was a big inspiration to me in terms of loving lots, and lots, and lots, of different things. This is a great example of something I wouldn't necessarily have read that I went out of my way to read that I was delighted to find was right up my alley. If you're looking for that fun, snacky adventure book, it is 100% that and I very much enjoyed it. — Linda Holmes

by Linda Holmes

I spent an evening with the Netflix romcom Happiness for Beginners this week. The film stars Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes as two members of a group going on a sort of adult camping excursion (like, camping for adults, not adult camping). Do they fall in love? Yyyyyyyes! It's based on a book by Katherine Center, whose stuff I really like, and if you're a person who likes a weekend watch that goes down easy, I recommend it.

I've been catching up with Only Murders in the Building, which is about a third of the way into its third season. They're making great use of both Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep (as well as the core cast), and if you're a person who likes musical theater, you're going to get a lot out of this season.

Frequent and marvelous PCHH panelist Ronald Young, Jr. has a new podcast out called Weight For It, and there are few people I would trust more to do this work well.

