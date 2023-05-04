The best picket signs of the Hollywood writers' strike
As the Writers Guild of America strike continues into its third day, the jokes aren't on late night TV anymore — they're on the picket lines.
More than 11,000 movie and television writers have stopped working after contract negotiations stalled out between their union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that represents Hollywood's studios and production companies.
The standoff could last months and shut down Hollywood production. (The last writers' strike lasted from November 2007 into February 2008.) Some of the sticking points include questions over staffing levels for new TV programs and income from episodes aired on streaming services.
Since the strike kicked off Tuesday, hundreds of writers have picketed in the Los Angeles area and in New York, outside the studios and offices of Netflix, NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros. and others.
Among the signs were jokes about the artificial intelligence service ChatGPT, the wealth of studio executives and many, many references to the HBO hit Succession. Here are some of our favorites:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
One thing this writer’s strike is going to give us is elite sign content. pic.twitter.com/IYv0ijMcBh— Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) May 4, 2023
These #writersstrike picket signs are so good.— 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙮 (@EmmaTolkin) May 2, 2023
“‘I’M MAD AS HELL AND I’M NOT GOING GO TAKE THIS ANYMORE’ WAS NOT WRITTEN BY A PRODUCER!” pic.twitter.com/UV4rkQGmfy
Have I mentioned how my wife’s WGA strike signs are objectively excellent? Because they are. They’re excellent. pic.twitter.com/I6mJVzB5kw— Mason Lieberman (@MasonLieberman) May 4, 2023
"LET'S REPLACE STUDIO EXECS WITH A.I." ✊🏽 @chescaleigh #WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/92lkceffFe— Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023
Several reporters today were walking around asking writers how long we’d *actually* be willing to strike. I don’t know dude, how long do you think it’ll take 11,000 unemployed writers to run out of sign ideas? #wgastrong #writersstrike pic.twitter.com/C0cq81jTcF— mah ree nah (@marinarachael) May 3, 2023