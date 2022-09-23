Stewart Brand reflects on a lifetime of staying "hungry and foolish"

About the Episode

From hippie culture to the first personal computers, Stewart Brand has been key to some of the most groundbreaking movements of the last century. This hour, he reflects on his life and career.

About Stewart Brand

Stewart Brand is the founder of the Whole Earth Catalog and co-founder of The Long Now Foundation, The Well and Revive & Restore.

He is the author of The Media Lab: Inventing the Future at MIT, How Buildings Learn, The Clock of the Long Now: Time and Responsibility and II Cybernetic Frontiers.

Brand has given many TED talks, including "The Long Now" and "The dawn of de-extinction. Are you ready?"

The new Audible podcast, We Are As Gods, chronicles Brand's life and legacy.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced and edited by Rachel Faulkner, Katie Simon, and Manoush Zomorodi, with help from producers Katie Monteleone and James Delahoussaye.

