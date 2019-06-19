Summer Memories: Share Yours As A Haiku
We want to hear about your favorite summertime memories in just three lines, haiku style:
Think weekend barbecues, ice cream cones, ballpark games — or whatever summer has meant for you.
Ideally, your poem can be read in one breath.
One more thing: Try not to use the word "summer."
Your poem could be used in an upcoming Morning Edition segment with poet Kwame Alexander.
You can submit your written responses below — or submit responses through a voice memo.
NOTE: The call-out for submissions has closed.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.