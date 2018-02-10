A Podcast Playlist For All Those Looking For Love (Stories)

Whether you're planning the ultimate romantic evening or a night alone in your sweats, this list of podcasting's best love stories are sure to put you in the Valentine's Day mood. Listen to individual episodes on NPR One or wherever you get podcasts.

Love Me, "At a Loss for Words" from CBC

Two travelers fall in love over Google Translate. But, some sentiments just don't easily translate from one language to another. This is all about how they find a common language (of love!).

Death, Sex & Money, "Finding Love, and a Kidney, On Tinder" from WNYC

Alana and Lori had an unusual beginning to their relationship. Lori gave Alana her kidney. Can their relationship ever be normal after that?

StoryCorps, "Certain Kinds of Love" from NPR

This episode is a compilation of some of StoryCorps' favorites stories of new and lasting love. Keep the tissues handy.

Ear Hustle, "The Boom Boom Room" from PRX

Love in jail? How married couples find opportunities for intimacy even when one of them is incarcerated.

Two-Up, "36 Questions Act 1 of 3" from Two-Up

A musical love story podcast based around the 36 questions that can even make strangers fall in love? Yes, please! Prepare for a binge-worthy experience.

Modern Love, "A Millennial's Guide to Kissing" from WBUR

In this story of two strangers meeting on a plane, there's no storybook ending. Their encounter tells us about the modern dating scene and the walls we put up to protect ourselves.

The Truth, "Falling" from Radiotopia

When a relationship feels uneven, how far should you go to try to fix the balance? This little nugget of audio fiction tries to answer that question.

