Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Amy Tan; 'Death In The Air'; Director Noah Baumbach

'I Am Full Of Contradictions': Novelist Amy Tan On Fate And Family: In Where the Past Begins, Tan connects her experience with spirituality to that of her parents and grandmother. "I don't consider myself any religion," she says. " ... I have an amalgam of beliefs."

'Death In The Air' Revisits 5 Days When London Was Choked By Poisonous Smog: Kate Winkler Dawson's new book chronicles The Great Smog of 1952, when moist air from the Gulf Stream stalled for days over London, mixing with poisonous gases and causing more than 12,000 deaths.

Noah Baumbach Explores Love, Resentment And Anger In 'The Meyerowitz Stories': Baumbach's new film mixes comedy with deep emotional pain. It revolves around three adult siblings whose father is a self-absorbed sculptor. Baumbach's previous films include The Squid and the Whale.

