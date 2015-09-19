Fresh Air Weekend: Mary Karr On Writing Memoirs; A Minister Who Embraces Outsiders

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Mary Karr On Writing Memoirs: 'No Doubt I've Gotten A Million Things Wrong': Karr discusses the faults of memory, the challenges of writing about loved ones and the pain of deleting 1,200 pages because "there was something untrue about them." Her new book is The Art of Memoir.

Lutheran Minister Preaches A Gospel Of Love To Junkies, Drag Queens And Outsiders: Nadia Bolz-Weber was a standup comic who opened up a church for people who didn't belong. "My job is to ... remind people that they're absolutely loved," she says. Her new memoir is Accidental Saints.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Mary Karr On Writing Memoirs: 'No Doubt I've Gotten A Million Things Wrong'

Lutheran Minister Preaches A Gospel Of Love To Junkies, Drag Queens And Outsiders

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.