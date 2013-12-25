Day 1: Sing Along With 'Chiron Beta Prime'

Listen to 'Chiron Beta Prime' by Jonathan Coulton Listen • 0:00

This is the first day of Ask Me Another's 12 Days of Xmas series.

It's Christmastime, and you're living on an asteroid run by evil robot overlords. You're writing one of those end-of-the-year family recap letters to everyone you know. What would it say? Ask Me Another house musician Jonathan Coulton knows, and shares "Chiron Beta Prime," a holiday song of mirth (um.) mistletoe (sort of?) and glowing red eyes (definitely!), live from the Ask Me Another stage.

