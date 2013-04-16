Listener Muses About Juggling Patients And Motherhood

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, it's time for the latest in our series Muses and Metaphor. We are celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your Twitter poems - 140 characters or less.

Today, we hear from mom and doctor Kaya Oyejide. She is a family physician in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She's the mom of a five-month-old daughter. She says she wrote this tweet poem to describe an actual experience she had recently. And if you're a parent, you probably relate to this one. Here it is.

KAYA JONES OYEJIDE: Four a.m. - baby at breast, pager on hip, patient on phone. Dr. Mom is always on call.

MARTIN: Now, that went by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

OYEJIDE: Four a.m. - baby at breast, pager on hip, patient on phone. Dr. Mom is always on call.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by listener Dr. Kaya Jones Oyejide.

Now we'd like to hear from you. If you would like to help us celebrate National Poetry Month, tweet us your original poetry using fewer than 140 characters. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us, and we will air it in the program this month. So tweet us using the hash tag #TMMPoetry. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to npr.org/TellMeMore.

And that's our program for today. I'm Michel Martin, and this is TELL ME MORE from NPR News. Let's talk more tomorrow. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.