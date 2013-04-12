Short And Sweet: Celebrating D.C.'s Cherry Blossoms With Haiku

The cherry blossoms are finally in bloom in Washington, D.C., and what better way to celebrate these beautiful Japanese gifts than with a haiku? Our callout on Facebook and Twitter yielded hundreds of spring haiku submissions. With the help of Ellen Compton, Roberta Beary and Kristen Deming of the Haiku Society of America, we selected 20 and made videos inspired by the top three.

streetlamps in the haze ...

this morning the stone lions

catch cherry blossoms

— Judy Totts

cherry blossom rain

sound of a love song passes

with the traffic

— Dawn Apanius

On Jefferson's watch,

Pink cherry blossoms reflect

At the water's edge

— Tim O'Malley

And here are the rest ...

The sun's light caress

Opens the cherry blossoms

And lets us all in.

— Chris Anne

Cherry trees abloom,

With a wink and a nod to

George Washington's axe.

— Carole Kinard Horton

Only three times I've

Seen these trees turned into clouds

But I cannot forget

— Glen Varnado

park bench take-away

the sky and cherry blossoms

in a cup of tea

— Paul Conneally

up far too early

there are little girls playing

in cherry orchards.

-- Devin Wayne Davis

Sitting with sake.

Gazing at the pink beauty

I dream of the past.

— April Callis

the petals fall from

an evening cherry blossom

she kisses him first

— Jenni L. Backs

Settled on a bench

In the lilting fragrance

of cherry blossoms

— Ric Cochran

a robin flies up

to cherry blossom cover;

swish of the cat's tail

— Cindy Putnam Guentherman

Blossoms open up –

stop the presses, some good news

unfolds in D.C.!

— Melissa Romero Fortner

The first day of spring

are those snowflakes or petals

twirling in the wind?

— Amy Liedtke Loy

Another year gone

The blossom a reminder

of how far we're apart

— Alex Dailey

vernal equinox...

windstorms of cherry blossoms

turn the water pink

— Paula Moore

the first day of Spring

a wooly caterpillar

wears a pink bonnet

— Amos White

As pink fades to green

one million haiku poets

put away their pens.

— Peyton Price

Wet April morning–

Windshield wiper blades

heavy with cherry blossoms.

— Joel Dias-Porter

