Listener Muses About Walking In Mother's Shoes

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now have the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor. We are celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. Those are poems that are 140 characters or less. Today's poem comes from a new colleague here at NPR, Kat Chow. She is a digital journalist with Code Switch. That's a race, ethnicity and culture team. It launched earlier this week. We'll let her tell you a little bit more about her tweet.

KAT CHOW, BYLINE: It's about my mom's old shoes, so my mom died when I was 13 and, back then, I always thought her shoes weren't so fashionable, but now that I'm a little bit older, I've started digging through her closet and, when I wear her shoes, it just kind of makes me think of her. People will compliment me and they'll say, oh, those shoes are awesome. But, to me, they mean a little bit more.

MARTIN: So now let's hear her tweet.

CHOW: Mom's old woven flats, rigid from 10 years ago, not just vintage kitsch.

MARTIN: Now, we know those go by fast, so let's hear it again.

CHOW: Mom's old woven flats, rigid from 10 years ago, not just vintage kitsch.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Kat Chow of NPR's new Code Switch team. Kat, I'm sure your mom would have been proud of the work you're doing now and your fashion sense.

Now, we also want to hear from you. If you would like to help us celebrate National Poetry Month, tweet us your original poetry using fewer than 140 characters. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us. We will air it in the program this month, so tweet us using the hash tag #TMMPoetry. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to NPR.org/TellMeMore.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.