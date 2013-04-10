Listener Muses About Her Miracle Bra And Medical Exam

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And next, the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor. We're celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been hearing your poems that are 140 characters or less. We call our series Muses and Metaphor.

Today's poem comes from Christina Lux of Lawrence, Kansas. She's the assistant director of the African Studies Center at the University of Kansas. Our series curator, Holly Bass, says this tweet reminded her of how poetry can help us sort out difficult emotions and share personal pain. Here it is.

CHRISTINA LUX: Propped on white sheets, Miracle Bra tossed on a vacant chair, scanning the pamphlets. Your breast, our surgeon. Like I'm not scared.

MARTIN: We know those go by pretty quickly, so let's hear it again.

LUX: Propped on white sheets, Miracle Bra tossed on a vacant chair, scanning the pamphlets. Your breast, our surgeon. Like I'm not scared.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Christina Lux, and Christina, let me say we're keeping a good thought for you and anybody for whom this poem really hits home.

If you'd like to help us celebrate National Poetry Month, tweet us your original poetry using fewer than 140 characters. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us. We'll air it in the program this month. Tweet us using the hash tag #TMMPoetry. Learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to NPR.org/TellMeMore.