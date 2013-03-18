© 2022 WVAS
Tracing Latino Roots Via Sound

By NPR Staff
Published March 18, 2013 at 12:01 PM EDT
1 of 3  — Writer Gustavo Arellano in front of La Burbuja.
2 of 3  — A Day of the Dead altar in L.A.
3 of 3  — Julian Gonzalez playing his tuba in Santa Maria Tavehua.
Julian Gonzalez playing his tuba in Santa Maria Tavehua.

Sonic Trace is a multimedia project that follows Latinos living in Los Angeles travelling back to their families' native lands. Led by radio producer Anyansi Diaz-Cortes, it examines the link between what some Latinos consider home – before and after they or their families came to the U.S.

Diaz-Cortes told NPR host Michel Martin, that she was always interested in international reporting – even on a local level. "To cover any American city in the year 2013 or in this decade you really have to go beyond U.S. borders."

There's another aspect to Sonic Trace, too. It's called La Burbuja, or, the bubble. It's a portable recording studio where they invite people in to talk about their reflections on home – why did they leave, stay, or return from their home country.

Sonic Trace was produced by KCRW and Localore, a national initiative by AIR, the Association of Independents in Radio and Zeega. Sonic Trace is one of several interactive public media stories that NPR's Tell Me More will be highlighting in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

