Arts

Entirely Real Photos: Kristen Stewart Is So Totally Thrilled To Be Here

By Linda Holmes
Published November 19, 2012 at 9:02 AM EST
Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call at the Spanish premiere of <em>The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.</em>
Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call at the Spanish premiere of <em>The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.</em>

Given my constitutional opposition to women being told to smile and look happy, it takes a lot for me to pick on scowling.

But here's the thing: This is the color of neon, of something Downtown Julie Brown would have worn on New Year's Eve, of brightness and sunshine and IKEA plastic bowls. There are so few good times to wear this color to begin with (and so few women look good in it; I would look like a green vegetable) that the absolute worst thing to accessorize it with is a look that says — and I am quoting directly here from what her brain has telepathically zapped over to me through this photo — "Ugh."

Sure, it's boring to wear black all the time, and it's boring to go with the slumped shoulders and dark eyeliner all the time, but wearing this dress and looking bored is like walking into a room with a birthday cake with all the candles lit and singing "Dig My Grave." It's not bad, but it's a little bit tonally confusing. She has a lot to be happy about, after all — the last Twilight movie (1) is done and (2) made a gulp-inducing $141 million this weekend. Yowza.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
