Morning Shots: Are You Planning On Dressing Up Like Thor? You're Not Alone

A Fandango poll says that The Avengers is leading the pack for Halloween costume choice, and then goes on to explain that most of the top picks across the board are action heroes. Which does make some sense, as dressing up like a rom-com heroine would make it hard for people to tell who you are. [The Hollywood Reporter]

There's a rundown at Entertainment Weekly of the most popular shows of the fall season. [EW.com]

The cue-card guy at Saturday Night Live explains the art of cue-card-guy-ing. [The Wall Street Journal]

It had to happen sooner or later: the first tell-all book about Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark has been acquired by Simon & Schuster. [The New York Times]

"The world's oldest undeciphered writing system" may be on the verge of a breakthrough, which means we may be about to uncover a 3200-year-old blog post arguing that real culture is collapsing. [Discovery]

I admit it: I think this story about Lady Gaga getting a bunch of ferns named after her is pretty cool. If you are a fern, Gaga monstraparva is a pretty good name to have. [The Guardian]

TODAY's LEAST ESSENTIAL NEWS ITEM: Jon Hamm was spotted with powder on his face. This is a real thing that was reported. [E! Online]

