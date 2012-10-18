© 2022 WVAS
Arts

Morning Shots: George Takei, 'Moby-Dick,' And Magical Realism In Film

By Linda Holmes
Published October 18, 2012 at 8:48 AM EDT
A cup of coffee.

I don't know when we decided to start celebrating the 161st anniversaries of things, but it's the 161st anniversary of the publication of Moby-Dick, and there's a Google Doodle to celebrate. [The Telegraph]

On the George Takei newswire, George Takei will be starring in CBS's Hawaii Five-0. George Takei! [TV Guide]

ABC's new cooking competition show, The Taste, will feature Nigella Lawson and Anthony Bourdain, as well as Top Chef contestant Brian Malarkey, whose last name is indeed "Malarkey." [Eater]

Whenever you talk about the possibilities of unconventional distribution models, it's critical not to suggest that what works for one person would work for another. Still, the story of the Humble eBook Bundle is an interesting one. [GalleyCat]

Last night's Fox broadcast schedule got a little out of whack due to a baseball rain delay. Simon Cowell was not happy. [Deadline]

Your dentist's office will never be the same (and neither will many people's coffee tables): Tina Brown announced today that Newsweek will cease print publication at the end of this year and go digital-only. [The Daily Beast]

This piece on a possible revival of magical realism in American cinema includes maybe my favorite sentence of the morning: "Apres Zooey Deschanel, the deluge." [The Guardian]

TODAY'S LEAST ESSENTIAL NEWS ITEM: Jeff Probst got a very weird kiss on Survivor last night. [Inside TV]

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
