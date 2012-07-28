Athletes' First Olympic Competition: How Did They Look?

We already know Spain doesn't expect to win gold for its Olympic athletic uniforms this year. But who "won" the fashion event at the opening ceremony for the London Games? In the parade of athletes during last night's ceremony, several outfits screamed for attention. Some shouted national pride, while others just called for a costume change.

So we turn to you, reader, to tell us which teams deserve a medal in the following categories:

The Party Team

Throughout the ceremony, athletes smiled and cried, and took pictures. But some just seemed to be having more fun. Based on their uniforms, which team would you invite to your Olympics party?

1 of 8 — Members of the German Olympic team parade through the Olympic stadium in London during the opening ceremony on Friday. Members of the German Olympic team parade through the Olympic stadium in London during the opening ceremony on Friday. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images 2 of 8 — Finland Finland Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images 3 of 8 — Belarus Belarus Adrian Dennis / AFP/Getty Images 4 of 8 — Great Britain Great Britain Lars Baron / Getty Images 5 of 8 — Mexico Mexico Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images 6 of 8 — Malaysia Malaysia Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images 7 of 8 — Sweden Sweden Saeed Khan / AFP/Getty Images 8 of 8 — The Czech Republic The Czech Republic Leon Neal / AFP/Getty Images

The Airline Crew

Flight attendants aren't necessarily known for being fashion-forward. But there was a certain something about a few of the Olympic uniforms that may make you want to ask for a bag of peanuts. If you owned an airline, which team would you employ as your flight crew?

