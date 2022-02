From our How To Do Everything podcast:

Listener Daniel is about to become a father for the first time, and for some reason, he called us for advice. So we went to the people who know parenting better than anyone else: Kids. We visited Ms. Strieter's first grade class at the South Loop School in Chicago, Ill., to find out how to be a great new dad.

