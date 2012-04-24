Poker Player's Poem Offers A Winning Hand

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And next, the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor.

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. Many of our listeners have been sending us poems that are 140 characters or less and, today, we hear a tweet from Joel Dias-Porter of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Joel makes a living playing poker in Atlantic City, and he says his last, quote, "real job" was an overnight shelver at Borders Books.

Joel has been writing poetry since 1989, and even competed in the National Poetry Slam in the 1990s. Now, remember, these are short, only 140 characters each. Here's a tweet by Joel Dias-Porter.

JOEL DIAS-PORTER: Friday night, trout scales glisten on Mom's arms.

MARTIN: And we know that went by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

DIAS-PORTER: Friday night, trout scales glisten on Mom's arms.

