Pennsylvania Poet Delves Into Metaphors, Myths

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

I'm Michel Martin and this is TELL ME MORE from NPR News. We're going to head into the Barber Shop in just a few minutes. But first, the latest in our series Muses and Metaphor.

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been asking you to send us poems that are 140 characters or less, and today we hear a tweet from Sorina Higgins of Cookstown, Pennsylvania. Sorina is an adjunct professor of English and the author of "Caduceus," a book of poetry, which is where this poem came from.

Now, remember, these are short, only 140 characters each. Here's a tweet by Sorina Higgins.

SORINA HIGGINS: I am the dead man on the field. I am the bird, the beast, the god, the groom, the bride. I am a hypocrite, a metaphor, a myth.

MARTIN: And we know that went by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

HIGGINS: I am the dead man on the field. I am the bird, the beast, the god, the groom, the bride. I am a hypocrite, a metaphor, a myth.

That's a poetic tweet submitted by Sorina Higgins. If you would like to help us celebrate National Poetry Month, tweet us your original poetry using fewer than 140 characters, of course. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us and we will air it in the program this month. Tweet us using the hash tag #TMMPoetry. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to NPR.org and click on the Programs menu to find TELL ME MORE.