Egyptian-American Poet: Bodies Are Like Poems

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been asking you to send us poems that are 140 characters or less. And today, we hear a tweet from Yahia Lababidi. Yahia is a freelance writer and poet living in Washington, D.C., who's worked in Egypt for the United Nations as a speechwriter and also was a food writer at one point in his career.

YAHIA LABABIDI: Bodies are like poems. A fraction of their power resides in their skin. The rest belongs to the spirit that swims through them.

LABABIDI: Bodies are like poems. A fraction of their power resides in their skin. The rest belongs to the spirit that swims through them.

