Muses And Metaphor 2012!

By Michel Martin
Published March 14, 2012 at 4:25 PM EDT

In April, Tell Me More will once again commemorate National Poetry Month with "Muses and Metaphor," a series combining two of the program's passions: poetry and social media.

We need your help!

Go to Twitter and tweet us your original poetry, using fewer than 140 characters.

We have asked Washington, D.C.-based poet and performer Holly Bass to review the submissions and work with us to select our favorites. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it. Throughout the month, we will broadcast your poetic tweets.

Last year, we aired tweets from Neptune, N.J., to Dallas and Palo Alto, Calif. Many of the tweet poets were writers, editors or bloggers, but we also heard from a retired dentist, the provost at Landmark College in Vermont and a former lacrosse player from Virginia Tech. Sweet, right?

So Tweet us using #TMMPoetry, and check out our project on Storify.com.

