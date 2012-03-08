Culturetopia: Attacking Everything Edition

"Murga attacks everything," says a Uruguayan choir director during our podcast of the week's best arts stories. Murga is a kind of choral music that sticks it to everyone during competitions that take place as part of Uruguay's Carnaval festivities. They're said to be the longest in the world — the party goes on for well over a month.

We've also got pieces this week about fixing the misquote on the new Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on the National Mall, an interview with the British singer Estelle, a review of the top-grossing movie so far this year, Dr. Seuss's The Lorax, and a look at the new memoir by New York Times foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid. House of Stone was published just days after Shadid's tragic and untimely death while reporting in Syria.

Subscribe to Culturetopia here or stream below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.