Culturetopia: Minor Key Edition

This week's podcast of NPR's best arts and cultural stories includes a look at an unexpected thematic commonality in a couple of new movies: Young Adult and We Need to Talk About Kevin. And Scott Simon elegantly grills author Anita Desai about her just-published collection of short fiction.

We remember Harry Morgan, best known as crusty-yet-compassionate Col. Sherman T. Potter from the TV show M*A*S*H. Also from the world of television, a look at the pervasive power of redneck stereotypes in reality shows. And the rock band Miracles of Modern Science explain how it is exactly they get away with being a band without a member who plays the electric guitar.

