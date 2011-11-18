Culturetopia: Morally Ambiguous Edition

Culturetopians, a particularly rich and heady podcast awaits you this week. Care to know what Leonardo DiCaprio admires about J. Edgar Hoover, whose G-man drag he inhabits in the new Clint Eastwood-directed biopic? Listen to him discuss playing the role here.

There's also a thoughtfully contextualized look at Crystal Bridges, the new American fine art museum opened by a Wal-Mart heiress near company headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Congressional correspondent Andrea Seabrook considers the enduring impact of Ayn Rand's ideology on United States lawmakers. And the rapper Heavy D is remembered in this interview. Finally, how on earth does the music service Spotify work? And how does it make money? All is explained right here.

