Three-Minute Fiction Round 7

RAZ: The clock is ticking on Round Seven of our Three-Minute Fiction contest where we ask you to come up with an original short story that can be read in about three minutes. Here's the twist this round.

DANIELLE EVANS: The challenge for this round is someone has to come to town and someone has to leave town.

RAZ: That's author Danielle Evans. She's our judge for Round Seven. Remember, we have to be able to read your story on the air in about three minutes. So that means no more than 600 words. The deadline to submit your story is next week, Sunday, September 25th, by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To see the full rules and to submit your story, go to our website. That's npr.org/threeminutefiction, and Three-Minute Fiction is all spelled out with no spaces. Good luck.

