Dare A Head Go Bare? Not At This Royal Wedding
1 of 11 — While all eyes may be on the bride at Friday's royal wedding, many stares will wander toward the other crowns in attendance: the hats. Each year on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot racecourse in Berkshire, England, attention turns from horses to fashion. Here, a racegoer looks through her veil as she poses for a photograph on Ladies Day last June.
Adrian Dennis
2 of 11 — Middleton herself is known for her eccentric taste in hats. She donned this plumed number as she and Prince William visited Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station at Anglesey on Feb. 24 in Trearddur, Wales.
Chris Jackson
3 of 11 — Rooted in British tradition, hats are worn by royals and nonroyals alike. Here, Prince Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Haya Bin Al Hussein of Dubai attend Royal Ascot Ladies Day with Sophie Countess of Wessex in 2010.
Stuart Wilson
4 of 11 — Princess Eugenie of York arrives at Ladies Day on June 19, 2008.
Chris Jackson
5 of 11 — Florence Claridge poses with her hat, a creation by milliner David Shilling, during Ladies Day in 2010.
Adrian Dennis
6 of 11 — The Duchess of Cornwall (left) talks with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the annual Founders Day Parade, on June 9, 2005.
John Stillwell
7 of 11 — Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a coral silk dress and matching hat, ride in a carriage to Waterloo Station to start their honeymoon on July 29, 1981.
Rob Taggart
8 of 11 — Considered a substitute for the royal crown, hats allow Queen Elizabeth II to be easily identified. As monarch over the past 50 years, the queen has worn about 5,000 hats. Here, she smiles as she leaves the Royal Chapel in Windsor Great Park, England, after attending morning prayers on April 20, 1986.
Peter Kemp
9 of 11 — In this 1945 picture, Princess Elizabeth (left) wears a left halo hat trimmed with flower designs as she stands next to her sister, Princess Margaret Rose, during the wedding of Diana Piers Legh and the Earl of Kimberley at Windsor Castle in London.
10 of 11 — A collection of hats worn by Queen Elizabeth II to the Royal Ascot races is on display at Buckingham Palace.
Ben Stansall
11 of 11 — The Queen Mother arrives for a function in London in May 1980.
John Glanvill
