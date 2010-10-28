'Essence' Explores Race, Same-Gender Love

Essence magazine’s latest issue aims to stimulate a national dialogue about race in America that informs and empowers African-American women.

Articles Include a profile of award-winning actress Kerry Washington, a panel discussion among prominent African Americans like Ben Jealous and Soledad O’Brien, as well as the current state of white nationalist groups opposed to President Obama and racial integration.

Another recent feature from Essence is an online profile of an African-American lesbian couple, who recently married in Washington, D.C.

To learn more about the magazine’s race issue and its focus on same-sex marriage, host Michel Martin speaks with the Wendy Wilson, the magazine's news editor, and Emil Wilbekin, managing editor of Essence.com.

