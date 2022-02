Van Gogh, N.C. Wyeth and other artists recycled canvases by painting over previous works. Today museum scientists are using new x-ray technology to uncover the outline of hidden paintings, and using chemistry to fill in the colors. Jennifer Mass, senior scientist at the scientific research and analysis laboratory at the Winterthur Museum, explains the techniques.

