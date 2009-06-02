Time Bandit Captains Haul In Deadliest Catch

Brothers Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand are captains of the Time Bandit on Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch. They battle the frigid Bering Sea fishing for opilio and Alaska king crab, doing one of the world's deadliest jobs.

The Hillstrands are the sons of a successful fisherman, and grew up loving the water. In their interview with Neal Conan, Johnathan remembered, "We'd pretend to be pirates and crab fishermen. Our dad used to crab fish, so we used to watch him leave. We always wanted to go with him, you know. He drives off in the sunset with the boat, leave us at home."

