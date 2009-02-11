Angelina, Angel Of Death
MADELEINE BRAND, Host:
All right, here's a little bit of radio fiction. We're calling it a Two-Minute Noir. Any guy would gladly give up his life for her. She's Angelina, angel of death.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
U: They say her name was Angelina.
U: Angel of Death.
U: They say she emanated a scent that attracted men.
U: Like a moth.
U: To a candle.
U: Like a fly.
U: To honey.
U: You got stuck.
U: Or you got burnt.
U: Angelina was beautiful.
U: There's plenty of beautiful things, but how many are worth dying for?
U: She loved playing with men.
U: Like a cat with a mouse. Artie jumped off a bridge.
U: Ciao.
U: Antonio drove his Ferrari into a tree.
U: So long.
U: Aaron blew his brains out. And that's just the ace.
U: And then there was the B's.
U: Barney, Buck, and Bert.
U: Poor sap.
U: They didn't stand a chance
U: And then came the C.
U: Charlie, Chet, and Chaz.
U: She was a kiss of death.
U: They say, God, could she ever kiss.
U: Pucker up and die.
U: She collected souls.
U: Like a bounty hunter.
U: For the devil himself.
U: Angelina.
U: Angel of death.
U: Pucker up and die.
U: And then one day, she met soulful Sammy.
U: Soulful Sammy.
U: They say he carried the weight of the world.
U: Sad Sammy.
U: They say hovering above his head was a tarnished halo.
U: She wanted his soul.
U: Angelina emanated her sweet scent.
U: She wove her spell.
U: She kissed his sad soulful lips.
U: His halo fell to the floor.
U: Along with the weight of the world.
U: And Sammy rose up into the air.
U: Or so they say.
U: And Sammy floated away.
U: And Angelina?
U: She picked up his tarnished halo. She tucked it in her arm, and she went away.
U: And the weight of the world?
U: Others came. They swept it up and carried it away.
U: Or so they say.
That Two-Minute Noir was produced by Thomas Lopez and comes to us from the NPR series Hearing Voices.