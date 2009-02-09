Dewey Hughes Remembers Shock Jock Petey Greene

Before Don Imus and Howard Stern, Petey Greene rocked the radio airwaves.

Greene was a legendary shock jock and TV talk show host, but to black residents of Washington, D.C., he was much more: He was the voice of the African-American community.

A new documentary on the life of the charismatic broadcaster and community activist premiered this month on PBS. It's titled Adjust Your Color: The Truth of Petey Greene.

For more, Tony Cox speaks with Dewey Hughes, Greene's longtime friend and manager.

