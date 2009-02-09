© 2022 WVAS
Dewey Hughes Remembers Shock Jock Petey Greene

Published February 9, 2009 at 9:00 AM EST
Dewey Hughes arrives to the opening night screening of the film "Talk to Me" in June 2007.
Dewey Hughes arrives to the opening night screening of the film "Talk to Me" in June 2007.

Before Don Imus and Howard Stern, Petey Greene rocked the radio airwaves.

Greene was a legendary shock jock and TV talk show host, but to black residents of Washington, D.C., he was much more: He was the voice of the African-American community.

A new documentary on the life of the charismatic broadcaster and community activist premiered this month on PBS. It's titled Adjust Your Color: The Truth of Petey Greene.

For more, Tony Cox speaks with Dewey Hughes, Greene's longtime friend and manager.

