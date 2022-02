The new Showtime series United States of Tara couldn't be more of a sure thing. Besides the promising premise of a comedy about a mother with multiple personality disorder, it boasts Steven Spielberg as executive producer, Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and respected actress Toni Collette. Yet critic Andrew Wallenstein says Tara is a disappointment.

