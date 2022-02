For art lovers, Miami Beach is the place to be.

This weekend, the city is hosting the mega art fair known as Art Basel.

NPR's Farai Chideya talks with NPR's Tony Cox about the annual gathering and the growing popularity of art by African Americans.

The two also speak with artist Hank Willis Thomas, who is part of an exhibition called "30 Americans."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.