Radio Comic Part IV: Resolving To Rent

This week, we are presenting a radio comic strip about the new economy. In part four, a husband and wife come up with creative ways to save and make money, including marketing a magical new drink. The comic, known as 11 Central Ave., is produced by Susan Shepherd in association with Chicago Public Radio. Below, a visual interpretation of the audio.

You can post comments and read other listeners' responses on our blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.