The TV network, VH1, has teamed up with Dr. Drew Pinsky again for a second season of Celebrity Rehab.

On the reality show, once well-known personalities try to beat substance abuse, as cameras chronicle every moment.

For more, Farai Chideya talks with Dr. Drew and new cast member, Rodney King — the man whose videotaped beating by police sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

