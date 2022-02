Black comedians are getting some TV love, and the former Material Girl readies to file for divorce.

Tonya Hart, host of the syndicated radio show Hollywood Live with Tonya Hart, has the latest.

Plus, we talk to the editor of Time Out New York, which is getting criticized for a mostly-white list of the city's cultural mavens.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.