Rapper/actress Queen Latifah tells the New York Times she doesn't care if people think she's gay.

Jennifer Hudson's debut album comes in at number two on the Billboard charts.

Plus, Russell Simmons tells us why so many people are plugged in to what celebrities say about voting.

Newsweek national correspondent Allison Samuels explains the latest pop culture headlines.

