Photographer Robert Houston chronicled Martin Luther King's 1968 Poor People's Campaign.

Now, his images can be seen in the exhibit, "Most Daring Dream," at Morgan State University.

For more, Farai Chideya talks with Aaron Bryant, curator of Robert Houston's exhibition at Morgan State University's James E. Lewis Museum of Art.

