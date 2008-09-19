© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Justin Bua Chronicles 'Beat Of Urban Art'

Published September 19, 2008 at 9:00 AM EDT

Political art has been around for generations, but this election season, it's got a new spin. Younger artists and designers are remixing images of Sen. Barack Obama on posters, T-shirts, and billboards.

Acclaimed artist Justin Bua made a name for himself with paintings and illustrations, which depict the beauty and struggle of city life.

Bua's work is collected in a book called The Beat of Urban Art. He speaks with Farai Chideya about his collection and his foray into political illustration.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts